Porcupine Tree Announces New Album Closure/Continuation Live For December 2023 Release

According to blabbermouth.net, British rock band Porcupine Tree have announced Closure/Continuation Live, which is an all new live album documenting the band‘s triumphant return to the stage last year. The album will be released on December 8 by Music For Nations/Megaforce Record in a wide range of formats including two CD/ two Blu-ray deluxe version with a 60 page book in a slipcase, vinyl boxset with 4 x 12″ limited heavyweight clear vinyl and Blu-ray/DVD featuring the full live performance.

Both Blu-ray sets include Dolby Atmos surround sound, 5.1 Audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio. 500 signed 8″x 8″ art prints will be randomly assigned to ensure all pre-orders have an equal chance of receiving one. Recorded on November 7, 2022 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, Closure/ContinuationLive captures Steven Wilson (vocals, guitars, keyboards,)Richard Barbieri (keyboards, synthesizers) and Gavin Harrison (drums) at the peak of playing a set of well received songs.

Closure/Continuation Live Track List