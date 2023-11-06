Porcupine Tree Announces New Album Closure/Continuation Live For December 2023 Release

According to blabbermouth.net, British rock band Porcupine Tree have announced Closure/Continuation Live, which is an all new live album documenting the band‘s triumphant return to the stage last year. The album will be released on December 8 by Music For Nations/Megaforce Record in a wide range of formats including two CD/ two Blu-ray deluxe version with a 60 page book in a slipcase, vinyl boxset with 4 x 12″ limited heavyweight clear vinyl and Blu-ray/DVD featuring the full live performance.
Both Blu-ray sets include Dolby Atmos surround sound, 5.1 Audio and 24-bit high-resolution audio. 500 signed 8″x 8″ art prints will be randomly assigned to ensure all pre-orders have an equal chance of receiving one. Recorded on November 7, 2022 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, Closure/ContinuationLive captures Steven Wilson (vocals, guitars, keyboards,)Richard Barbieri (keyboards, synthesizers) and Gavin Harrison (drums) at the peak of playing a set of well received songs.
Closure/Continuation Live Track List
2. Harridan
3. Of the New Day
4. Rats Return
5. Even Less
6. Drown With Me
7. Dignity
8. The Sound Of Muzak
9. Last Chance To Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
10. Chimera’s Wreck
11. Fear Of A Blank Planet
12. Buying New Soul
13. Walk The Plank
14. Sentimental
15. Herd Culling
16. Anesthetize
17. I Drive The Hearse
18. Sleep Together
19. Collapse the Light Into Earth
20. Halo
21. Trains