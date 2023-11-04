The Lord (Greg Anderson) & Daniel Kubinski (Die Kreuzen / The Crosses) Share New Track “Palliare”

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 4th, 2023 - 4:37 PM

The Lord (Greg Anderson) & Daniel Kubinski (Die Kreuzen / The Crosses) release their haunting new track “Palliare.” In the late months of the previous year, Anderson and Kubinski joined forces to record guitars and vocals for the song. They collaborated with Brad Wood at Sea Grass for the former, and Howl Street Studios for the latter.

The outcome is far from benign, as the vocals drip with acidity and the guitar unleashes colossal, towering riffs. The Lord shares about the song, “The ‘Palliare’ composition itself was inspired by an empathetic attempt to interpret the despair of someone in palliative care.” Daniel Kubinski also shares,” The lyrics for ‘Palliare’ were actually written in 2016 when the first line up of The Crosses were writing songs for an original LP. The lyrics were for a song entitled ‘Goner’ which was kind of a noisy, lightning speed, crazy song that sounded somewhat like the Birthday Party if they had written a hardcore song. I had always liked the lyrics so when the Crosses split up in 2017 (the first inception of the group) I held on to the lyrics hoping to use them for something else down the road.”

He adds on, “In 2022 Sunn O))) guitarist and Southern Lord founder Greg Anderson approached me and invited me to sing on one of his songs for his project, The Lord. The first time I heard the song Greg sent me, I immediately remembered the Goner lyrics and thought they might work for the song, they were a perfect fit! I am so proud to be part of The Lord Family and that Greg and Southern Lord believed in me to come up with the goods.” The Lord has also done a previous collaboration with David Pajo on a song titled “Nazarite” in which the guitars blend seamlessly with spoken word segments discussing the beliefs and practices of the Nazarites, creating a celestial melody.