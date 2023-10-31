Fall Out Boy Announces Take This To Your Grave 20th Anniversary Reissue For December 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2023 - 1:18 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to consequence.net, rock band Fall Out Boy have announced their plans to honor their debut album Take This to Your Grave with a 20 anniversary vinyl reissue. Arriving on December 15 Fueled by Ramen, the limited edition repressing will feature two previously unreleased demos.

Take This to Your Grave originally made its debut in May 2003 and has since become a favorite in an integral entry pop and punk thanks to tracks “Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy.”

And now, Fall Out Boy are paying a tribute to their first full length album with the reissue, which will allow fans to hear two unfinished demos for the first time: “Colorado Song” and “Jakus Song.”

The standard reissue will be available on the vinyl colors blue jay and black ice. Also there will be a 5,000 copy run of a special edition translucent blue vinyl, which will come with a 36 page hardcover coffee table book. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Take This To Your Grave 20th Anniversary Edition Track List

Side A

1. Tell That Mick He Just Made My List of Things to Do Today

2. Dead on Arrival

3. Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy

4. Saturday

5. Homesick at Space Camp

6. Sending Postcards from a Plane Crash (Wish You Were Here)

7. Chicago Is so Two Years Ago

Side B

1. The Pros and Cons of Breathing

2. Grenade Jumper

3. Calm Before the Storm

4. Reinventing the Wheel to Run Myself Over

5. The Patron Saint of Liars and Fakes

6. Untitled 1 (Colorado Song) (unfinished demo)

7. Untitled 2 (Jakus Song) (unfinished demo)

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi