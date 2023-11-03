Olivia Rodrigo Debuts Melodic New Single “Can’t Catch Me Now”

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 3rd, 2023 - 1:17 PM

Today, Friday, November 3, pop singer Olivia Rodrigo debuts her new single, “Can’t Catch Me Now.” The song is featured in the long-awaited movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Rodrigo’s new single is set to be featured in the movie’s official soundtrack. The song has also been posted on YouTube, alongside music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. The song is produced by Daniel Nigro via Geffen Records. A music video has yet to be released.

Rodrigo’s new song is acoustic and is much different than her typical pop music style. Her vocals synchronize with the instrumentals of the guitar. Her song is set to be the opening song of the movie’s soundtrack. The soundtrack can be preordered and presaved through this link. The entire album not only included Rodrigo’s single but also songs from actress Rachel Zegler and music artists, such as Flatland Cavalry, Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, etc.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to be released in theatres on November 17.