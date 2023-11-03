Home News Tiffany Cheng November 3rd, 2023 - 11:43 AM

Singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse, allegedly filed an alleged lawsuit against his daughter’s friends over alleged auction profits. According to NME, Mitch Winehouse allegedly filed his alleged lawsuit against specifically towards his daughter’s two friends, Catriona Gourlay and Naomi Perry. Gourlay and Perry allegedly kept alleged profits from allegedly selling the late-singer’s alleged belongings.

In response to Amy’s friends’ alleged auction profits, Mitch alleges that the alleged money made from the alleged selling of the singer’s alleged belongings should allegedly be sent to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was allegedly established as a response to Amy’s alleged death by alleged alcohol poisoning.

As a response to their alleged auction of allegedly selling Amy Winehouse’s alleged belongings, Gourlay and Perry allegedly gained an alleged fortune of 3.3 million euros in their alleged auction in 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. An alleged dress made by Naomi Perry was allegedly auctioned for 200,000 euros.

The Amy Winehouse Foundation has allegedly made comments about the alleged auction profits: “In 2021, Amy’s estate auctioned items from her life and career with 30 per cent of the proceeds going to the Amy Winehouse Foundation. Two individuals sold a number of items at that auction and have retained the proceeds: the items were all Amy related. This year they have put more Amy-related items up for auction and together the two auctions have generated six figure sums for each of them. The estate has questioned how these items came into their possession and has not had satisfactory answers. The estate has therefore launched a legal process to clarify the situation. The Amy Winehouse Foundation will directly benefit if monies are recovered from either Defendant.”

Catriona Gourlay and Naomi Perry allegedly have disputed the alleged claims against their alleged auction profits of allegedly selling Amy Winehouse’s alleged belongings.