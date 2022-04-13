Amy Winehouse’s Estate Announces Live Album Live At Glastonbury 2007 For June 2022 Release

Home News Roy Lott April 13th, 2022 - 9:31 PM

Amy Winehouse’s estate has announced they will be releasing a live album, taken from her incredible 2007 performance at Glastonbury. The album will be released as a 2LP on black vinyl on June 3, with an exclusive crystal clear edition available here. The release also marks the 15th anniversary of the performance. It took place on the festival’s legendary Pyramid Stage, the same stage where Kanye West, Beyonce and Adele have also performed on. It was Amy’s second Glastonbury appearance.

Live at Glastonbury 2007 The performance features sixteen songs with all of her hits from the Grammy-winning masterpiece Back To Black album. Songs include “Tears Dry On Their Own,” “Rehab,” and “You Know I’m No Good,” as well as early soul classics like “Monkey Man.”

The artwork for the record includes a recollection of the performance from Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis, who commented, “Amy Winehouse was a Glastonbury-goer through and through. She either came and played or, when she wasn’t working, came and camped. She played in the blistering heat and the heavy rain, and there were so many magical moments to her performances.”

Amy was loved by any within the industry. Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet recently covered her song “Take the Box” as part of his Hannuakah Sessions last year.

Live at Glastonbury 2007 Tracklist:

Side A

Addicted Just Friends Tears Dry On Their Own He Can Only Hold Her

Side B

Cherry Back To Black Wake Up Alone Love Is A Losing Game

Side C

Fuck Me Pumps Cupid Hey Little Rich Girl Monkey Man

Side D