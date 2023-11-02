Mount Kimbie Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single “Dumb Guitar”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 2:14 PM

British band Mount Kimbie have shared the brand new single “Dumb Guitar” along with the announcement of their 2024 live dates for North America. Everything will start in San Francisco on May 17 before the tour stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York and other cities. Fans can pre order tickets for the upcoming tour by clicking HERE.

As for “Dumb Guitar,” it was written in California’s Yucca Valley and the tune is loosely based around a couple’s futile attempt to save a doomed relationship. The tune has woozy synths reminiscent of the band’s first records before breaking into the frenetic guitar fuzz of Love What Survives.

Mount Kimbie Tour Dates