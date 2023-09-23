Ezra Furman Shares Several New Singles For “Sex Education” Fourth Season

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 23rd, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Ezra Furman is a prominent singer and songwriter in the Indie music genre. Has released several singles for the fourth and final season of Sex Education.

Furman’s music has often been described as a blend of punk, rock, and pop, strongly emphasizing storytelling. Their music is known for its raw and emotive quality, which makes it perfect for a show like Sex Education, which is known for its honest and heartfelt portrayal of teenage life.

The new singles, “You Like Me,” Tether,” and “Honeycomb” are set to capture the true essence of the season to tell character arcs that the show may explore. In their true fashion, Furman can bottle up and convey their message clearly through their songs.

According to Pitchfork, Furman has stated, “In this regard, the job of writing and recording music for Sex Education was all that I craved and more. Here was a whole world of empathetic characters and a compelling plot that had space for my voice and my band’s music to punctuate it.”