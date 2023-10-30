Halsey Cancels “Nightmare Before Christmas” Shows

Just days before production, Halsey backed out of her two night role as Sally in a live adaptation of The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl. According to Rolling Stone, the singer withdrew herself from the concert due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Earlier in the month Halsey announced her role as Sally but then quietly dropped out, leaving ticket holders without notice until just a few days before the performance.
Halsey was set to play alongside Danny Elfman for two nights before the original actor for Sally, Catherine O’Hara, stepped in for the third and final night. This will be the 30th anniversary performance of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas live at the Hollywood Bowl.
Taking place on Oct. 27, 28, and 29, the show will display breathtaking visual projections to encapsulate audience members into the world of Halloween, directed by Richard Kraft and designed by Medici XD Media. To read more about what’s to expect at the concert visit the link.
In a recent post on social media, the grammy-nominated artist subtly announced her upcoming fifth album, “Not pictured: me splitting myself in two every day so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years.” Halsey’s last full length album “If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power” was released in 2021 in what Pitchfork described as, “alluring and spectral. It’s their best work yet.”