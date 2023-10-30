Halsey Cancels “Nightmare Before Christmas” Shows

Home News Kennedy Huston October 30th, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Just days before production, Halsey backed out of her two night role as Sally in a live adaptation of The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl. According to Rolling Stone, the singer withdrew herself from the concert due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Earlier in the month Halsey announced her role as Sally but then quietly dropped out, leaving ticket holders without notice until just a few days before the performance.

Halsey was set to play alongside Danny Elfman for two nights before the original actor for Sally, Catherine O’Hara, stepped in for the third and final night. This will be the 30th anniversary performance of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas live at the Hollywood Bowl.

Taking place on Oct. 27, 28, and 29, the show will display breathtaking visual projections to encapsulate audience members into the world of Halloween, directed by Richard Kraft and designed by Medici XD Media. To read more about what’s to expect at the concert visit the link.