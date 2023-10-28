Jay-Z Shares Insights Into Getting Rights to His Masters Back

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 28th, 2023 - 2:15 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Jay-Z legendary rapper and record producer, has shared his view of getting his master recordings back. He shared this information in a recent two-part interview with news anchor Gayle King.

Rapper Jay-Z, originating in Brooklyn, New York, has not only made a name for himself but a legacy that will out like him. Recently, he has been fighting for his master records back from Def Jam Recording so he could give them to his children.

According to Consequence Sound, “I get why people do it, I’ve been fortunate enough to make money in this place, but for me, it was the fight of my life,” Jay told King about getting his masters back from Def Jam. “You know from being an independent company from the beginning and then going through the Def Jam system not really understanding how that works and then having my masters, then going back to Def Jam as the president and then saying, ‘Okay, I’ll do this job and part of this job is my masters has to be reverted back to me.’”He added, “I want my kids to see my work and if they decide to sell it, then it’s up to them.”

