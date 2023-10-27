Metallica’s Merch Company File Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Over Sale Of Bootleg T-Shirts

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 27th, 2023 - 11:43 AM

Metal band Metallica’s merchandise company, Merch Traffic, allegedly filed an alleged trademark infringement lawsuit over an alleged sale of alleged bootleg t-shirts and alleged bootleg merchandise. According to Consequence, Merch Traffic allegedly filed the alleged lawsuit against alleged sales of alleged bootleg t-shirts and alleged bootleg merchandise yesterday, Thursday, October 26 allegedly, at a St. Louis federal court.

Metallica’s merchandise company allegedly made the alleged lawsuit allegedly against various Janes and John Does who are allegedly selling the alleged bootleg t-shirts and alleged bootleg Metallica merchandise. Merch Company also detailed their alleged lawsuit, allegedly focusing on the alleged sales of Metallica’s alleged bootleg t-shirts and alleged bootleg merchandise. They wrote: “The infringing merchandise is of the same general appearance as plaintiff’s merchandise and is likely to cause confusion among prospective purchasers. Further, the infringing merchandise sold and to be sold by defendants is generally of inferior quality.”

In addition to filing an alleged lawsuit against the alleged Janes and John Does, the merchandise company allegedly hopes that a judge could potentially hire federal agents to “seize and destroy any bootleg merchandise that is sold during the [metal band’s] shows. Upon information and belief, (bootleggers) will continue to engage in such infringing activities in this state and elsewhere … and are likely to continue such activities throughout the tour, to the great injury of plaintiff and (Metallica).”