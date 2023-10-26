Scream Pays Homage to Gil Scott-Heron in “DC Special Sha La La” Video

Home News Savanna Henderson October 26th, 2023 - 5:04 PM

In a mesmerizing tribute to the legendary Gil Scott-Heron, Scream has just released the video for “DC Special Sha La La,” a track from their upcoming LP. The video is a striking visual masterpiece that not only encapsulates the essence of the song but also pays homage to the iconic Gil Scott-Heron.

“DC Special Sha La La” is a song that defies categorization, blending elements of soul, jazz, and spoken word, echoing the distinctive style of Gil Scott-Heron. Scream, with their powerful lyrics and distinctive vocal delivery, captures the spirit of Scott-Heron’s socially conscious poetry.

In this visually stunning video, Scream takes viewers on a thought-provoking journey, interweaving scenes of urban life with poetic, emotionally charged performances. It’s a testament to the enduring influence of Gil Scott-Heron’s legacy in the world of music and social commentary.

This release follows Scream’s established reputation for pushing creative boundaries and tackling profound themes in their work. It’s a must-watch for fans of both artists and anyone who appreciates thought-provoking music.

