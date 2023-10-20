Pink Postpones Two Canadian Shows Due To Respiratory Infection

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 20th, 2023 - 1:29 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Yesterday, Thursday, October 19, pop singer and songwriter P!nk released an announcement discussing her postponement of two Canadian shows due to a respiratory infection. According to NME, the singer was supposed to perform in Vancouver tonight and tomorrow, Saturday, October 21.

P!nk has since posted the announcement on photo-video-sharing platform Instagram. Her doctors advised her to take time for recovery. The singer has also shared with her fans that make-up dates for the postponed concert dates will be announced in the near future, but the newer dates have yet to be confirmed.

P!nk’s respiratory infection presumably relates to her lifelong struggle with asthma. Her struggles with her physical health affected her deeply when she was sick with COVID-19 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also discussed her fears related to her struggle with asthma when she appeared in The Ellen Degeneres Show: “[It is] the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life. I couldn’t breathe. I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. And I have this rescue inhaler that I use and I couldn’t function without it.”

This is not the only time P!nk postponed her concert appearances. Previously, she postponed her appearance in Tacoma, WA. She was supposed to perform on October 17 and October 18. However, she postponed the dates for reasons being an urgent family medical issue. Similarly, P!nk postponed her appearance at the Globe Life Festival due to a sinus infection.

Fortunately, the singer will make an appearance at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO next week, Wednesday, October 25.

P!nk has been on tour for her album Trustfall. She released the album earlier this year on the 17th of February.