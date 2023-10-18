Wargasm Shares Cinematic New Video For “Modern Love”

Home News Kennedy Huston October 18th, 2023 - 4:17 PM

British electronic rock duo Wargasm have released an exciting new music video for their 2023 song “Modern Love”. The release of this music video teases fans as they anxiously await for their upcoming album to drop. Their fourth album, titled Venom, will be available on October 27th, just a little over a week away.

The music video contains colorful cinematographic elements with a 90s thrill, supporting Wargasm’s electric-punk aesthetic. The two artists, Sam Matlock and Milkie Way, are erotically portrayed throughout the video.

A YouTube viewer comments, “It’s like an assault of melodic carnage where it sounds amazing and you feel like you need to take a shower afterwards.”

The song itself is simultaneously soft yet violently powerful as it articulates the concept that modern love is deranged. It also seems to depict the idea that the continuous technological advancements in society make us lonelier and more fragile than ever. Visit the link for a more in depth look into the song.

The video follows the recent release of their anthem “Bang Ya Head” (feat. Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit), which sparked 296K Spotify streams and 108K YouTube music video views. Revolver expressed, “it’s a party-metal rager in the LB tradition, readymade for breaking stuff, possibly your neck while banging your head, as the song suggests.”