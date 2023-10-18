Peter Gabriel Officially Announces New Album i/o For December 2023 Release

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 18th, 2023 - 1:09 PM

Today, singer-songwriter Peter Gabriel officially announced his new album, i/o, that is to be released in December 2023. The album is anticipated to release on the 1st of December.

According to Pitchfork, Gabriel’s album also has various contributors who assisted in the production of i/o. The contributors include Brian Eno, Richard Russell, David Rhodes, Tony Levin, Manu Katché, Tom Cawley, etc. Gabriel’s album was recorded, for the most part, at Real World Studios located in Bath, UK, and his home studio.

In January of this year, Peter Gabriel released a featured song from his long-awaited album. The song, titled “Panopticom,” was his latest release since 2016. He has also issued cuts of his new album with images of the full moon for an entire year. According to Pitchfork, Gabriel has been working on his new album for the past 20 years after his contribution to the movie, Up released in 2002. He has also released his single, “This Is Home,” last month.

The album, i/o, has two separate mixes where Gabriel will release both a “bright-side mix” and a “dark side mix” to his newly-released songs. The tracklist of his album include:

i/o Tracklist