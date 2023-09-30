Peter Gabriel Shares Tranquil New Single “This Is Home”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 30th, 2023 - 12:31 PM

Peter Gabriel recently shared a new single that some describe as tranquil and calm. The new song is called, “This Is Home”.

Here are a couple comments from the artist in regards to the new song Gabriel said in a press release , “It began with inspiration from some of the great Tamla Motown rhythm sections so we’re trying to recreate that in a modern way, complete with the tambourine and handclaps. The groove I like a lot, Tony Levin does a great bass part there.”… “I did an unusual thing for me in that I tried doing this low voice / high voice thing, so you get this almost conversational voice at the beginning and the second part is a higher, more emotional voice. I thought that would be both intimate and emotive to put the two side by side.” … “I’d had a call from Skrillex, who’s a very talented musician, and I thought it would be interesting to see what he had in mind, so he came to my home studio and we sat down and talked and tried to evolve bits and pieces and it was mainly for this song. He was trying to encourage me to write a song about staying up all night in a night club and that sort of thing, but that’s not really my life so I made it more about family and home and I like it. Though we took the song in this other direction it was an interesting experience nonetheless, and I think it is good for me to be taken outside my normal comfort zone sometimes.”

Give this powerful new song a listen below!