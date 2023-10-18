mxdwn Premiere: Dove Armitage Debuts Intriguing New Single & Video “Sex On Display”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 18th, 2023 - 6:00 AM

Dove Armitage, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Quincy Larsen’s alter-ego, is gearing up to release a brand new EP entitled Concernless on November 3 via KRO Records. The lead single “Brittle” arrived back in August and was followed up by “It Won’t Die” in September. Now, Armitage is sharing “Sex On Display,” a brand new single that is delightfully dark yet intensely intriguing.

The lyricism for “Sex On Display” revolves around exploring the various sides of one’s personality, confronting the darkness head on while remaining unapologetically true to oneself, duality and all. Armitage explained, “Sex On Display is a poem about being content through chaos. A sonic version of controlling what you can, and relinquishing to what you cannot. It’s about vulnerability and how you perceived through this…perceived while on display. Your sex is on display.”

Armitage’s music dodges static categorization when it comes to genre which reflects her musical exploration journey, having previously worked in post-punk and indie-rock circles while now proudly blending these experiences into her own unique blend of synth-rock that is sure to impress fans and critics alike.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the EP’s themes, Armitage offered, “I like these two people. They’re both me and they both reflect my inner workings. I would say Quincy is the bubbly one. Dove is the darker one. I started letting my demons teach me rather than ignoring them because they’re just going to be there and want my attention. I might as well give them attention, but do so in a positive way.”

Concernless EP Tracklist