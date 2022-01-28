Kae Tempest Shares Artistic New Video For “More Pressure” Featuring Kevin Abstract

Home News Federico Cardenas January 28th, 2022 - 11:51 PM

The multitalented musician, rapper, author and poet Kae Tempest has released a new music video for their single, “More Pressure,” which was released earlier this month. The single and video were released in support of Kae Tempest’s newest upcoming album, The Line is a Curve, which is scheduled for release on April 8 through American Recordings and Republic Records.

The video serves as a great compliment to the song itself, which is an upbeat and artistic electronic track that focuses on themes of themes of letting go, especially letting go of constricting forces like deceit, confusion and convolutedness. The video starts off with a somewhat minimalistic section of Tempest rapping in a black and white filter into a microphone over a black background. The video slowly starts to introduce different visual effects, starting with small digitally added bubbles that surround the artist. More and more visual effects are added, including transitions away from Tempest to images of completely different environments that are then visually mashed together with the footage of them rapping.

The track’s feature, Kevin Abstract of the hip hop group BROCKHAMPTON, did not make an appearance in the video, as his section of the track had the video display some of its most visually interesting moments. These include an array of 3d models of grey colored human figures that interact with the environment around them. Watch the official music video for “More Pressure” below.

Kae Tempest is known for someone with a great number of talents and skills, doing everything from writing books to making albums. The Line is a Curve will follow their most recent album, The Book of Traps and Lessons. See mxdwn’s interview with Tempest discussing their previous album as well as other aspects of their creative work and ideas here.