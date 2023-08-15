Lorde Joins Forces With Caroline Polachek For Performance Of “Green Light”

Home News James Reed August 15th, 2023 - 4:15 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Recently, Lorde has been at European festivals, with a set list that de-emphasizes her most recent album Solar Power in favor of cuts from her first two LPs.

She’s also broken out some new songs at these shows. As Vulture points out, Lorde commented on a fan’s Instagram saying that the new songs she previewed weren’t “the start of anything” and that she “literally just decided to set these free from my laptop … but they’re not bad eh … beautiful and fun for fests though.”

Lorde has been previewing two unreleased songs at her festival shows over the past week or so, which fans have titled “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink,” respectively. At her latest concert, she sang the former track, asking the crowd to “shut your eyes and feel it with me.”

“Allow me to set the scene/ When I met you, I’d never done ecstasy,” she sang, standing in front of a massive sun prop. “Just a girl with a dream, remember?/ Back then I still had wisdom teeth.”

The performance follows a cryptic Instagram post from Lorde last week, in which she seemed to tease that a future project was slowly taking shape. “These times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you,” she wrote in a post following her Aug. 9 Øya Festival in Oslo. “No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

But she still has some surprises in store. For the end of her set at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary on Monday, Lorde brought out Caroline Polachek to sing her Melodrama single “Green Light” with her. Polachek was also in Hungary to perform at the fest. Watch video below.

Lorde has one more live date on the books for this year: She’s performing at the Paredes de Coura in Portugal this coming Friday.