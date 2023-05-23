M83 Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News James Reed May 23rd, 2023 - 4:17 PM

M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has announced another schedule of North American tour dates that will being in October 2023. This includes a show in Los Angeles at Shrine Expo Hall and an appearance at the Austin City Limits festival. Pre-sale runs from 10:00 A.M. local to 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 24th and general on-sale commences at 10:00 A.M. local on Thursday, May 25th. Full dates are listed below.

Gonzalez said in a statement: “I wanted this record to be very impactful live. The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of ‘Before The Dawn Heals Us’. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”

In addition, Gonzalez commented on a pattern within his albums: “I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first, I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before”.

Gonzales has firmly established himself as an artist whose work goes from escapism to telling full stories. This includes studio albums, film soundtracks, and compositions for stage productions. Gonzalez body of work covers synth-laden dream-pop found in Saturdays = Youth to the layered soundscapes of Before the Dawn Heals Us. In addition, Gonzales has influenced the film world where he has soundtracked for films such as “Black Heaven”, “Oblivion”, “Knife and Heart”, and “You and the Night”.

Listen to a playlist of some of M83’s greatest musical moments to date here.

M83 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

10/3/2023 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

10/4/2023 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center For The Performing Arts

10/7/2023 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

10/10/2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

10/11/2023 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

10/12/2023 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/15/2023 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival