Beach Fossils Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

August 10th, 2023

Beach Fossils have recently announced more North American tour dates on top of the dates that they had previously announced. Their ongoing tour is in support of their newest album Bunny which was released in June, courtesy of Bayonet Records.

Beach Fossils previously announced performance dates as supporting acts for Post Malone’s summer tour, but their October and November performances will be their own headlining tour. The New York-based rock band will be joined by Turnover, who will be supporting all of their Fall shows.

Bunny is Beach Fossils’ fourth studio-length album, following Somersault which was released in 2017. According to Pitchfork, the band had also reissued their self-titled debut album Beach Fossils to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2020.

Tickets for Beach Fossils Fall tour dates go on sale Friday, August 11th, with tickets being found here. The first stop on their headlining tour is scheduled for Tuesday, October 24th in Atlanta, Georgia at the Variety Playhouse. The full list of tour dates can be found below:

Beach Fossils Tour Dates (New Dates in Bold):

Tue. Aug. 8 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

Thu. Aug. 10 – Albuquerque NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

Sun. Aug. 13 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Tue. Aug. 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

Wed. Aug. 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Sun. Aug. 19 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *

Tue. Oct. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

Wed. Oct. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^

Fri. Oct. 27 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

Sat. Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas ^

Sun. Oct. 29 – Austin, TC @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

Tue. Oct. 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

Thu. Nov. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo ^

Fri. Nov. 3 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA SD ^

Sun. Nov. 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

Mon. Nov. 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

Wed. Nov. 8 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

Thu. Nov. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl ^

Fri. Nov. 10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

Tue. Nov. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater ^

Wed. Nov. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

Thu. Nov. 16 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^

Fri. Nov. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

Sat. Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

Mon. Nov. 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

Tue. Nov. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

Sat. Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

Mon. Nov. 27 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

Tue. Nov. 28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

Thu. Nov. 30 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center ^

* w/ Post Malone

^ w/ Turnover

