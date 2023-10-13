Chris Stapleton Shares Beautiful New Single “It Takes A Woman”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 13th, 2023 - 10:10 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to Stereogum, Chris Stapleton releases new single “It Takes A Woman”. This song was co-written with Ronnie Bowman and Jerry Salley and this is a spare, stripped-back ballad with some heavy gospel overtones. This song is a blend of country, soul, and blues notes. Sonically, the minimalist style chosen by Stapleton and co-producers Dave Cobb and Morgan creates a spotlight that allows his raw, bluesy and soulful tenor to really shine. The result is a tender love song. Chris Stapleton has previously released this single “Think I’m Love With You”.

The remarkable vocal harmonies of Chris and Morgane Stapleton are truly awe-inspiring. Their combined performance in “It Takes A Woman” surpasses even Stapleton’s Monday Night Football song, which was already a hit. “It Takes A Woman” is decidely understated and sophisticated, with Chris Stapleton’s distinctive husky vocals pouring over warm acoustic guitar. The loose tempo combined with Stapleton’s charismatic, unhurried playin gives each line plenty of room breather, giving the track a calm, peaceful vibe.

The feeling of boundless love and passion is heightened as Chris Stapleton seamlessly segues into the chorus. Through Morgane’s case, the Kentucky native seemed to make a larger statement about “women’s” unique ability to help their husbands become the men they want to be. Although the tune seems to revolve around a relatively unspecific statement, when Stapleton sings about “a woman.” He’s certainly referring to his wife rather than generalizing about her.