Tiffany Cheng October 13th, 2023 - 1:02 PM

Beale Street Music Festival’s 2024 event has been on pause following an alleged legal matter with Memphis River Parks and an alleged “significant financial loss” due to alleged low attendance and alleged higher cost. According to Action News 5, the notice discussing the alleged decision to pause the events of the Beale Street Music Festival was allegedly sent in an email from Kevin Grothe.

In the alleged email, the Board of Directors’ alleged decision to pause the music festival allegedly had many factors, including [a] “record including [an alleged] record financial loss in 2022, and a[n] [alleged] 2023 decline in attendance, increasing costs of artist fees.”

Memphis Tourism President & CEO Kevin Kane and Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young discussed their views on the pause of the Beale Street Festival. Young discussed potential ways of hosting other events that would help take place the events of the Beale Street Music Festival. He also discussed that other Downtown Memphis organizations are trying to host events at Downtown Memphis.

There allegedly has been alleged damage allegedly done to Tom Lee Park. Organizations, such as Memphis in May and Memphis River Park Partnership, have allegedly made an alleged lease deposit to cover the damages they made to the park.

The city of Memphis has since allegedly helped pay for the alleged lawsuit against Memphis in May and Memphis River Park Partnership for their damages. However, an alleged lawsuit was filed last month against Memphis in May’s alleged damages to the Tom Lee Park. The alleged lawsuit was filed for Memphis in May’s alleged lack of payment of $1.4 million.

In recent years, the Beale Street Music Festival had various performances from notable musical artists, including the Smashing Pumpkins, The Lumineers and Lil Wayne.