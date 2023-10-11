Sunn O))) Collaborates with Sub Pop Label for “Singles Club Vol. 8” for October 2023 Release

Home News Roy Lott October 11th, 2023 - 9:01 PM

Sunn O))) has announced a new collaboration with the legendary Seattle label Sub Pop Records. The band was invited to participate in the historical “Singles Club vol 8”, and the digital release of Evil Chuck / Ron G Warrior will emerge on October 25 2023, with the 7″ record to be sent to Singles Club subscribers soon after.

Of the release, the band comments: “In Sunn O)))’s 25th year, this is an extraordinary ‘full-circle’ moment for us. We grew up in north Seattle, began our musical collaboration in Seattle in the early 90’s and were raised on the SUB POP singles series those days. The series had an incredible history, with many of our favorite bands participating. It’s also SUB POP’s 35th anniversary, EARTH2’s 30th anniversary, and the Sunn O))) MODEL T’s 50th anniversary this year! Sunn O))) would like to thank Jonathan Poneman, Nick Turner and all of the Sub Pop team for inviting us into this legacy.”

Sunn O))) will celebrate the release with a few North American shows, kicking off on November 22 at The Moore Theatre in Seattle with support by Earth (performing Earth 2) and Jesse Sykes (w/ Phil Wandscher).

“Eternal hails to our great fans and incredible audience for their loyalty, belief and support, which carries us into this era. Salute! Viva!,” comments Sunn O))).