Sunn O))) and Shoshin Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

This November and December, see core Sunn O))) members Greg Anderson and Stephen O’Malley return live as Shoshin (初心) Duo in its original, raw form. They’ll perform as a pair, immersed in valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume. Pure and primeval riffs of temporality, massively heavy structures of sound pressure. Witness a live experience of physical sound, and glacial maximalism like no other.

Having recently released Metta, Benevolence BBC 6 Music : Live on the Invitation of Mary Anne Hobbes (2021), Pyroclasts (2019) and Life Metal (2019), and performances last winter of this special duo performance, Sunn O))) continue their momentum of the Shoshin (初心) Duo tour. See Anderson and O’Malley in Seattle (sharing the scene with Earth’s performance of Earth 2), Monterey, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Asheville, Athens, Knoxville and Birmingham this November and December. Tickets are on sale now via SunnOfficial and linked below.

Sunn O))) Shoshin (初心) Duo tour dates:

November 22 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theater ^ [tickets]

November 25 Monterey, CA @ The Golden State Theatre * [tickets]

November 26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco * [tickets]

November 29 Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre * [tickets]

November 30 Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre * [tickets]

December 1 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall * [tickets]

December 3 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel * [tickets]

December 4 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre * [tickets]

December 5 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre * [tickets]

December 6 Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn * [tickets]

^ w/ Earth (playing Earth 2), Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher

* w/ Jesse Sykes with Phil Wandscher