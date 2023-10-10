Show Me The Body Announce New Album Live & Loose In The USA For October 2023 Release, Share Dual Single “Camp Orchestra/Metallic Taste”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2023 - 2:07 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, punk band Show Me The Body have announced a new live album called Live & Loose In The USA, which features performances from the band’s wild shows across the country. The album is due out October 27 by Loma Vista Recordings.

The record features music from all parts of the Show Me The Body‘s three albums, one-mixtape and four EP discography that were played in Detroit, Santa Cruz, Baltimore, El Paso, Baton Rouge, Santa Ana, and Brooklyn. Live & Loose In The USA follows the band’s album Trouble The Water, and the record’s remix EP, which dropped back in August.

In light of the upcoming album, Show Me The Body have released the lead single from the record, a medley of two of the band’s older songs “Camp Orchestra” and “Metallic Taste.”

The compound track comes with a video that overlays Raz Azraai’s translucent black and white concert photos atop of Colin Cooper’s color footage of the show, edited has been edited together by Tim Oakley.

Live & Loose In The USA Tracklist