Roger Waters Announces Reinterpretation of Famous 1973 Album The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux for Oct 2023 release

July 24th, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Taylor Swift, step aside — Roger Waters has re-recorded the most iconic albums he did with Pink Floyd in the 1970s to commemorate the band’s 50th anniversary. The album, titled “The Dark Side of the Moon Redux,” will be released on October 6. The album’s first single, “Money,” a new take on the band’s biggest hit from 1973, was released today as an audio track and lyric video.

Any similarities to Swift’s re-recordings cease at the most basic premise, since Water states that the new version is meant to compliment the old one rather than replace it as a more mature take on the material.The seven-and-a-half-minute “Money” appears to answer at least partially the huge question of who would replace his estranged former collaborator David Gilmour’s lead vocal and guitar parts. Waters “sings” the song in a whispered whisper, taking up Gilmour’s role on the mike in the song, and the guitar solo has been replaced by what appears to be a new, lengthy poem set in a metaphorical boxing ring. Other than that, the song has been considerably altered; it is bluesier and less rollicking, with no cash registers, odd voices, or other sound effects. Some of the first listeners to hear it when it was released in the early hours of the morning compared it to a Leonard Cohen recital.

Waters mentions the 50th anniversary of “Dark Side” as an opportunity to do “a re-imagining” and “a way to celebrate the 50 years that the original recorded version of this work has survived, by making a different version of it” in the video interview. Not to replace it, but to remember it and use it as a supplement to the work of the original concept of the original record, all those original songs.