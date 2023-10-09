Lana Del Rey Donated Proceeds From Tour Back Into the Cities She Played

Home News Kennedy Huston October 9th, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey pays homage to the cities she’s recently toured in by donating ticket proceeds. It’s her way of saying thank you and showing just how much she truly loves touring.

According to Consequence, the singer-songwriter told the audience at her show in Charleston, West Virginia, “I just wanted to say thank you to you and just every city I’ve gone to before this… every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city.” She continues, “Because it is not about that for me. I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it… I don’t need to. I just love it, and we’re all about the places we’ve been to.”

Back in 2020, Del Rey engaged in another generous donation of $350,000 to Dig Deep’s Navajo Water Project. This amount portrays half of the earnings from her poetry book, Violent Bend Backwards Over The Grass.

The Charleston show marked the “Video Games” artist’s last destination on her southern tour, where she visited Texas, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. The tour supported her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, an album dedicated to love and family, grief and death, according to Technician.