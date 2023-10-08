Bob Moses Shares Festival-Ready New Single “Round & Round”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 8th, 2023 - 1:25 PM

The Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses has shared a new single titled “Round & Round.” This new single comes after the success of their remixed version of their album “The Silence in Between,” which was released earlier this year.

The talents of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance form the duo. They’re best known for their Grammy win of the remixed version. “Tearing Me Up” was originally by musician and record producer RAC.

Their new single shares the same feeling as the rest of the duo’s discography. They use their music to tell stories their loyal and new fans will admire.

According to a press release, Bob Moses says, “This one is about those moments where you’re having the time of your life on the dance floor, and you never want the night to end. Hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”