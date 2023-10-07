Whyte Fang Shares Explosive New Single “24 Hours”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 7th, 2023 - 12:49 PM

The musical artist Whyte Fang has released a new single titled “24 Hours.” This explosive single comes after their recent release of “GENESIS,” the first release released by the artists.

The Australian music producer and DJ Alice Wonderland use the stage alias Whyte Fang. Under the moniker, Fang majors in the genre of dark electronica. They are under the record label of FMU Records and Dew Process.

Surely enough, the artist’s new single is a definite hit. The song is excellent for new and old listeners of Whyte Fang to understand their electronica style. The video consists of great visuals, though beware of the constant flashing lights during the visualizer. With “24 Hours,” she has once again demonstrated her prowess as a producer and songwriter.

This single is a must-listen for anyone who enjoys electronic music with a dark, moody edge.

Here at mxdwm we have talked to the amazing Alice Wonderland about her process as Whyte Fang. Read more here.