Carnifex Shares Haunting New Single “Death’s Forgotten Children”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Carnifex shared their new single “Death’s Forgotten Children.” This track will be in their studio album Necromanteum which will be out digitally on October 6 by Nuclear Blast Records.

This song is about how lyrically Scott Ian (vocalist of Carnifex) and Tom Barber of Chelsea Grin have lived through near-death experiences. Scott comments about his time working with Tom in his own words as such: “I really had a great time working with Tom. Not only did we collaborate on the vocal patterns but we co-wrote the lyrics, which is something I’ve never done before. The song came out great and we both hope the fans love it as much as we do.”

The recording process took place over several weeks with their producer Jason Suecof in Florida and this album is mastered by Mark Lewis in Nashville, TN. The album was also co-produced by vocalist Scott Ian Lewis and drummer Shawn Cameron.

Carnifex is that type of group that year after year, and album after album, they become more mature and more aware of the sound they want for their music. They can be considered one of the best in the genre and with each production they release, they demonstrate clearly the fact of wanting to expand their sound towards heavier territory.

Carnifex is a band that has clear death metal influences in their music, even without abusing the characteristic elements of the genre, but we can note that they are doing their best to get out of the ordinary.

