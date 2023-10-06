Home News Tiffany Cheng October 6th, 2023 - 10:44 AM

Pop singer Jason Derulo is allegedly sued for alleged sexual harassment. Derulo is allegedly reported of his alleged crimes by Emaza Gibson.

According to Pitchfork, the pop singer is allegedly accused of alleged sexual harassment, alleged retaliation, alleged breach of contract, alleged failure to remedy of workplace harassment, and alleged violation of California’s civil rights act.

Emaza Gibson allegedly filed an alleged lawsuit against Derulo for these aforementioned alleged crimes on Thursday, October 5. According to Pitchfork, Gibson allegedly is seeking a jury trial, highlighting that

Derulo allegedly pressured her into participating in alleged sexual activity for his alleged career gain.

This is not the only time Derulo pressured Gibson. In 2021, he allegedly pressured Gibson into a shared drink, both in the studio and at their alleged dinner dates. Derulo has also made an alleged comment, allegedly stating: “goat skin and fish scales.” In 2022, Derulo was allegedly reported to be allegedly involved in an alleged physical altercation with two men in a hotel in Las Vegas.

Gibson’s alleged lawsuit against Jason Derulo allegedly reported alleged information pertaining to Gibson’s contract with Derulo’s record label: Atlantic Records. Atlantic Records was reported to have allegedly terminated Gibson’s contract.

Gibson’s attorney has since responded to Gibson’s alleged lawsuit in a statement shared with NBC News:

“[Derulo’s] threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”

On the other hand, Derulo has since posted on social media in regards to his alleged crime: