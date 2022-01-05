Jason Derulo Allegedly Involved In Physical Altercation With Two Men In Las Vegas Hotel

Home News Audrey Herold January 5th, 2022 - 10:52 PM

Singer-songwriter, Jason Derulo, allegedly punched and slapped some guys for calling him “Usher.” The supposed altercation took place in a Las Vegas hotel on January 4. Apparently, while riding the escalator at the Aria hotel, a guy shouted at him, “Hey Usher! Fuck you, bitch!” The man’s antagonizing, causing Derulo to react.

Allegedly, the fight proceeds and Derulo goes to slap the offender’s friend. The cops were called to hotel and even arrested Derulo, which can be seen via Instagram. However, no charges were made and no one went to the hospital. The hotel did end up serving Derulo with a trespassing notice.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police force arrived at the hotel after 2 A.M. and allegedly found that Derulo had “committed a battery against two individuals.”

The Police say that because those involved didn’t want to press charges, there was no police report taken. Though there was no massive, hospital inducing injuries, apparently the two men were bleeding due to facial wounds. Also, it is possible that the men can still press charges on the artist if they happen to change their mind. They have a one year grace period if they do happen to change their minds on the matter.

Jason Derulo is a singer, song-writer and dancer from Miramar, Florida. His music is described as being pop, hip-hop and r & b. He started releasing music back in 2009 with his debut single, “Whatcha Say.” Other popular tracks of his include “Jalebi Baby,” “Take You Dancing” and “Don’t Wanna Go Home.”