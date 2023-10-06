Hipgnosis CEO Sued For Alleged Sexual Battery & Harassment

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 6th, 2023 - 11:40 AM

On October 4, Kenny MacPherson, the CEO of Hipgnosis Songs Group, was allegedly sued for alleged sexual battery and harassment. MacPherson is allegedly accused of his alleged wrongdoings by Sara Lewis. Lewis was reported to have allegedly filed the alleged lawsuit under the California Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act.

Lewis was reported to have allegedly worked with the CEO of Hignosis in the past at the music publishing company Chrysalis.

According to Variety, Lewis reportedly worked with MacPherson in the mid-2000s as an A&R. Lewis discussed MacPherson’s alleged actions as past president and senior executive at Chrysalis in her lawsuit: “[Sara] endured an onslaught of unwanted sexual advances by MacPherson, who unabashedly used his power and authority to exact Sara’s compliance and submission.”

Lewis also reported MacPherson for alleged grooming and alleged harassment. He allegedly engaged in alleged non-consensual touching, alleged groping, and alleged traumatic sexual assault.

Chrysalis has merged with another media company, BMG, in December of 2012. BMG has provided a statement focusing on Lewis’s alleged claims against MacPherson:

“BMG stands solidly against all forms of discrimination, harassment, and abuse and we are shocked and dismayed by the allegations made by Sara Lewis. As a point of fact, BMG did not exist until October 1, 2008, years after the alleged events had occurred, and did not acquire Chrysalis until years later in 2011.”

The CEO of Hipgnosis was reported to have an alleged leave of absence since Tuesday, October 3. Hipgnosis has since posted a statement in response to his alleged leave of absence and alleged wrongdoing: “Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a policy of zero-tolerance to harassment or abuse. While these historic allegations relate to a period 15 years before Hipgnosis was founded, Kenny MacPherson was placed on leave of absence from Hipgnosis Songs Group as soon as it became aware of the allegations. Our rigorous procedures for dealing with such matters have commenced.”

MacPherson’s attorney has also responded to Lewis’s allegations made against MacPherson for his alleged wrongdoing: “[We] vehemently deny all allegations against Mr. MacPherson in Ms. Lewis’ unverified complaint filed.”

Lewis also reported her experience a great number of alleged sexual harassment and the alleged effects of his wrongdoings. She reportedly made a claim against the CEO of Hipgnosis in 2007 to her supervisor, Jamie Cerreta. However, Cerreta responded to her allegations against MacPherson negatively. According to Variety, Lewis said that “Chrysalis was attempting to sweep it [the allegation] under the rug.” MacPherson reportedly responded to Lewis’s allegations negatively. He allegedly prevented her from participating in meetings, allegedly dismissed her from a conversation, and allegedly branded her as “un-hirable.”

