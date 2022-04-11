Flock Of Dimes Shares Tropical New Single “Go with Good”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 11th, 2022 - 5:35 PM

Flock of Dimes have released a new single from Head of Roses: Phantom Limb, titled “Go With Good.” The group previously released another single from the upcoming album titled “It Just Goes On.”

The peaceful new track follows themes of acceptance and growth, and describes times of uncertainty when one is forced to make peace with moments that don’t align with what was previously thought. “Go With Good” discussed finding acceptance and peace with these moments.

“It’s about trying to step outside of ourselves enough to see and accept things as they truly are— letting go of the illusion of control that keeps us stuck, and revising the false narratives that we may have constructed to protect ourselves from pain,” vocalist Jenn Wasner said in a statement.

The group revealed news of a forthcoming album towards the end of March, alongside their first single release from the album. Head of Roses: Phantom Limb consists of a collection of unreleased tracks written around the same time as 2021’s album Head of Roses. The album will also feature live performances, unheard demos and covers of other songs.

Flock of Dimes also previously announced their headlining tour in support of Head of Roses. It will begin April 28 in Asheville, North Carolina and will conclude May 4 in Brooklyn, New York. The group will travel through Saxapahaw, Charlottesville, Baltimore and Philadelphia.