Kevin Abstract Shares Preview of New Album at His First Show in 6 Years

Nyah Hamilton September 30th, 2023 - 12:04 PM

Returning to the performing scene after six years, the rapper Kevin Abstract has shared a preview of his new album.

The rapper has had many successes, including but not limited to his debut album, MTV1987, which was released in 2014 and reached high acclaim. A former member of the thriving music group BROCKHAMPTON. It’s sure to say that the rapper is no stranger to success and fame.

According to NHE, “The former Brockhampton member took to the stage at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night (September 27) to deliver a special 10-track gig.”

Giving his faithful fans something to hang themselves over until the release of his long-awaited album. He performed song titles like ‘Turn Me On,’ ‘Running Out,’ ‘What Should I Do,’ ‘P (Intermission),’ ‘Voyager,’ ‘Scream,’ ‘Today I Gave Up,’ ‘Real 2 Me’ and ‘Madonna.’ ” With his impressive performance and unique style, the rapper has once again proven why he is one of the industry’s most talented and respected artists today.