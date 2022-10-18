Dark Force Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Health, Combichrist, Suicide Commando & More

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 18th, 2022 - 7:59 PM

VampireFreaks is proud to announce the arrival of Dark Force Fest, a three-day goth-industrial music festival coming to Parsippany, NJ, from March 31 to April 2, 2023. A gathering of some of the top gothic bands hailing from all over the world, VampireFreaks’ Dark Force Fest promises to be a night that fans will never forget. In a brief press statement made earlier this morning, Dark Force Fest has finally announced their 2023 lineup, featuring renowned artists such as Health, a band esteemed for its ties to Nine Inch Nails and their over 1.5 million listens on Spotify, Combichrist, Suicide Commando, and more.

To go into more detail, this stacked festival lineup includes stacked festival lineup also includes a variety of performances from both newly-popular artists and classic bands such as ACTORS, Rabbit Junk, who are the featured artists on the soundtrack of the award-winning video game, Cyberpunk 2077, Vision Video, Empathy Test, Solar Fake, BILE, Psyclon Nine, and Das-Ich.

The official website for the festival also brags about the quality of the event “The same company that brought you ‘Dark Side of the Con’ and ‘Triton Festival,’ comes the next evolution in dark alternative events… featuring more than thirty bands, more than a hundred vendors, club events, a costume contest and cosplay guests, sideshow performers, fun activities, and panels.

Tickets for Dark Force Fest: The 3-Day Dark Alternative Convention range from $35 to $225 and are available here.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete