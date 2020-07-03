Zakk Sabbath Announces 50 Year Anniversary Celebration of Black Sabbath’s Debut With New Tribute Album and Share Cover of “Vertigo”

Home News Roy Lott July 3rd, 2020 - 8:10 AM

Black Sabbath tribute band Zakk Sabbath have announced that they are releasing their own rendition of the Black Sabbath’s debut album in honor of its 50 year anniversary. “We recorded a live EP and were wondering what we could do next as a cover band, so the 50th album anniversary came just at the right time”, explains Blasko regarding Zakk Sabbath’s decision to go studio. “Compared to ‘Paranoid’, which is almost like a best-of record, the bulk of the material on ‘Black Sabbath’ is deep-cut, really experimental stuff that was never thoroughly explored, so that was a challenge, not to forget that we wanted to meet our own high standards.”

The cover album will be titled “Vertigo,” and will be released on September 4 via Magnetic Eye Records. Fans can only purchase the album via CD or vinyl as it will not be available on digital streaming platforms. It was recorded live in the studio and with a film crew documenting the process in which the band also released their cover of the song of the same name with the announcement. “Vertigo” sounds much like the original, it opens with sounds of rain and church bells until Wyldecomes in with a heavy guitar riff, adding his own flair to the classic song.

Vertigo

1) Black Sabbath

2) The Wizard

3) Wasp / Behind the Wall of Sleep / N.I.B

4) Wicked World

5) A Bit of Finger / Sleeping Village / Warning

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado