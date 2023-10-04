Spiritualized Announces Reissue Album Amazing Grace for January 2024 Release

Home News Kennedy Huston October 4th, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Neo-psychedelic space rock group, Spiritualized, announced a reissue of their 2003 album, Amazing Grace. The album is said to be released January 19, 2024 as the second volume of The Spaceman Reissue Program: Curated by J Spaceman. The band has embarked on the process of remastering their albums as a 20th anniversary celebration.

Along with this reissue will come 180 gram vinyl records featuring lacquer cuts by Metropolis Mastering according to Under the Radar. The vinyls will be manufactured in a standard black or limited edition gray and placed into a gatefold cover created by Mark Farrow.

Amazing Grace (20 Year Anniversary Edition) will also bring about the re-release of official videos for “Cheapster” and “She Kissed Me (It Felt Like a Hit)”. As part of their announcement, the group shared a never-before-seen video for their song “Rated X”.

According to Pitchfork, J Spaceman told Andy Caper that the production process was happening rapidly, “After the Rockfield sessions, we went back to London and overdubbed the Kenny Wheeler and Evan Parker parts, and the strings, the little quartet. But we did it almost immediately. It was like ‘we’re gonna put this down and that’s it.”

Following this release, Spiritualized are set to headline a tour on the east and west coasts November to December 2023 in support of their album Everything Was Beautiful. To read more on their upcoming tour visit this link. Tickets are available on their website.

Amazing Grace tracklist