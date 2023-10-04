Meshell Ndegeocello Debuts Luxurious New Single & Video “The Atlantiques”

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 4th, 2023 - 1:41 PM

Yesterday, Tuesday, October 3, Meshell Ndegocello has recently debuted with her newly-released single, “The Atlantiques.” The song is a part of her recently released Blue Note Record titled The Omnichord Real Book. The Blue Note record was released in June of this year.

Three contributors helped create Meshell’s single. The song included contributions from Jeff Parker, who played the guitar, John Johnson, who played the alto saxophone, and vocals from Anaïs Maviel.

In addition to the single’s release, Meshell also released the music video for said song on YouTube. Critics have described much of their views on The Omnichord Real Book. According to the critic, Downbeat, Meshell’s Blue Note Record had “…an invigorating palette of sound… Ndegeocello continues to augment our understanding of jazz as a modern musical language… It all sounds like pure Meshell.”

Meshell’s newly released single combines musical instruments played by Parker and Johnson and synchronized with Maviel’s vocals. Meshell’s vocals are also heard in the song to balance the melody in the song. The singer and her contributors are present in the video. They actively engaged in their performance.

Meshell has since been successful in her musical career, as she is often considered a Grammy-winning musical artist and producer. She has performed in Thalia Hall, located in Washington D.C., as part of her tour on the 16 of June of this year. She also released the song and music video titled “Clear Water,” in the month of June as well. Meshell also released the song, “The 5th Dimension” in May of this year. The song also featured vocal group, The Hawkplates.