Black Eyed Peas Sue Toy Company For “My Poops” Song

Gracie Chunes January 21st, 2023 - 12:20 PM

BMG Rights Management are suing the makers of Poopsie Slime Surprise for ripping off the Black Eyed Peas “My Humps” with their own song, “My Poops.” According to the lawsuit, “My Poops” plays on one of the dolls when you press a button on its belly, leading both to dance moves and to a less savory movement: the toys “excrete sparkling slime.”

While “My Poops” does not sound like “My Humps” in the beginning, it is unmistakable once the chorus comes around. The chorus features the lyrics “Whatcha gonna do with all that poop, all that poop,” and continues, “I drive my parents crazy, I do it every day,” sung in a similar rhythm to Fergie’s “I drive these brothers crazy, I do it on the daily.”

Poopsie Slime Surprise comes from MGA, who are behind iconic toys like the Bratz line of dolls. BMG alleges that Poopsie Slime Surprise has made MGA “tens of millions” of dollars and that the company ignored cease-and-desist warnings. As a result, they are asking for $10 million in damages. (Consequence)

Compare the two songs below: