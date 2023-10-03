The Hu Unveil New Animated Music Video For “Sell The World”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Mongolian rock sensation and UNESCO 2023 “Artist of Peace” designees The HU have shared their first ever animated music video for the deeply moving and environmentally conscious song “Sell The World.”

The compelling animated video depicts environmental villains taking nature’s limited resources for granted and ruining the planet for generations to come.

In the press release The HU‘s producer Dashka further explains the meaning being the music video.

It’s our way of expressing the love we have for our earth. From the name of the song to the content of the video, we use sarcasm and exaggeration to show the unpleasantness of the world. It was easier to use the graphics and 3Ds to create visuals for the exaggerated message that the song has in its lyrics. Throughout past albums.”

Dashka adds: “The HU’s songs positively reinforce the message of protecting the earth and keeping nature intact. However, on this video we took a completely different, polar opposite approach to the song’s message by reminding listeners of the limited resources of this earth. The female in the video represents the mother earth we are singing about.”