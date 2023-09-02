The HU Announce Fall 2023 “Warrior Souls” Tour Dates

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 2nd, 2023 - 2:01 PM

The HU, a Mongolian folk metal band, is set to start their Warrior Souls tour in San Francisco, CA, in October. They will storm the cities of Oregon, Arizona, Washington, and many more. They were established in 2016. The band’s name, HU, is a Mongolian root word that translates to “human being.” The creative band uses traditional Mongolian instruments in a modern take. The band has featured their music on EA Games’ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Soundtrack.

According to Schneider Rondan Organization, they will showcase their hit singles “The Gereg” and “Rumble of Thunder” during the tour. Tickets have gone on sale here.

In the past the band has played for Couchella and Lollapalooza, their fanbase is sizable even having a celebrity fan base including the legend himself Sir Elton John.

The HU is no stranger to attention. After all, the band recently released a video for their song “Black Thunder” and the video is currently sitting at 1.8 million views. Read more about this phenomenon here. To prepare for the upcoming tour you can stream the band’s recent album Rumble of Thunder here.

The tour dates are listed down below. Want to learn more about The HU, read more here.

The HU’s 2023 Tour Dates:

08/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum ^

09/02 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ^

09/03 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

09/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

09/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ^

09/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

09/13 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center ^

09/15 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center ^

09/16 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial ^

09/17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive ^

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

09/22 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center ^

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life ^

09/25 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory ^

09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^

09/27 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center ^

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/ Eagles Club ^

10/01 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove ^

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union ^

10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock &

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Industrial Sound ^

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/12 – Bellingham, WA @ Bellingham Exit

10/14 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

10/15 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

10/16 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

10/18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/22 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

10/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

10/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

10/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren