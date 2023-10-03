Dexys (Midnight Runners) North American Tour Canceled

Home News James Reed October 3rd, 2023 - 6:02 PM

Dexys, Kevin Rowland’s current version of Dexys Midnight Runners, were set to embark on their first North American tour in 40 years later this month, but it has now been canceled.

The band write: “It is with sadness that we announce that – due to circumstances beyond our control – Dexys’ November tour of the USA and Canada will no longer take place.”

“Dexys were really looking forward to playing for their North American fans, and are aware that those who bought tickets will be as disappointed by this news as we are,” the band continue. “Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

Dexys do say that they hope to return to North America as soon as they’re able.

All canceled dates are listed below.

CANCELED: Dexys 2023 North American Tour

Thu, October 26, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Fri, October 27, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

Sun, October 29, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Mon, October 30, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Wed, November 1, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Thu, November 2, 2023 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sat, November 4, 2023 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Mon, November 6, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

Wed, November 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri, November 10, 2023 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sat, November 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – Emerson Colonial Theatre

Mon, November 13, 2023 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

Tue, November 14, 2023 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Wed, November 15, 2023 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre