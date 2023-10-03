Dexys (Midnight Runners) North American Tour Canceled

Dexys, Kevin Rowland’s current version of Dexys Midnight Runners, were set to embark on their first North American tour in 40 years later this month, but it has now been canceled.
The band write: “It is with sadness that we announce that – due to circumstances beyond our control – Dexys’ November tour of the USA and Canada will no longer take place.”
“Dexys were really looking forward to playing for their North American fans, and are aware that those who bought tickets will be as disappointed by this news as we are,” the band continue. “Refunds are available at point of purchase.”
Dexys do say that they hope to return to North America as soon as they’re able.
All canceled dates are listed below.
CANCELED: Dexys 2023 North American Tour
Thu, October 26, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Fri, October 27, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
Sun, October 29, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
Mon, October 30, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Wed, November 1, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
Thu, November 2, 2023 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Sat, November 4, 2023 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
Mon, November 6, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
Wed, November 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri, November 10, 2023 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Sat, November 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – Emerson Colonial Theatre
Mon, November 13, 2023 – New York, NY – The Town Hall
Tue, November 14, 2023 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Wed, November 15, 2023 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre