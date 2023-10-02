Joni Mitchell Never Before Heard Demo of “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio” featuring Neil Young

Home News Kennedy Huston October 2nd, 2023 - 7:26 PM

Another Joni Mitchell 70s archive has been released from the vault, this time it features classic folk-rock artist, Niel Young. The song, titled, “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio ”, was originally recorded in 1972 and seen in one of her later albums, For the Roses. This rendition will be placed into Joni Mitchelles new box set–Joni Mitchelle Archives, Vol. 3 The Asylum Years (1972-1975)–to be released this Friday, October 6.

Young adds his signature touch of the electric guitar and harmonica to this song, emanating a sense of country-folk twang compared to the original version which ensues more placidity and softness. Working alongside the two musical icons are members of Young’s band, the Stray Gators, including bassist Tim Drummund and drummer Kenny Buttrey.

According to Stereogum, the song was recorded in April 1972 at Wally Heider Studios in Hollywood. When creating her album For the Roses, Mitchell worked collaboratively with Young to produce the archival as it was actually an earlier draft of the song. Mitchelle ultimately decided to go with a different arrangement but we thank her for opening the vault for fans to see the early production of the song and her collaborative work with Young.

The box set highlights the peak of her career as a singer/songwriter, the same time she recorded and released For the Roses and The Hissing of Summer Lawns. The album will also present a demo track titled “Like Veils Said Lorrein”, which carries a piano-heavy, emotional cadence.