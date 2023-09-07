Joni Mitchell Debuts Previously Unreleased, Never-Before-Heard Song “Like Veils Said Lorraine”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 7th, 2023 - 1:50 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Joni Mitchell is just about to share her new box set Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) before it is out on October 6.

Following the news about her upcoming box set, Mitchell has shared the song “Like Veils Said Lorraine,” which is a new and unearthed demo track that is receiving its first ever release.

Mitchell wrote “Like Veils Said Lorraine” between 1971 and 1972, which means the tune could been a contender for Miychell’s fifth studio album For the Roses and this composition is way ahead of what most musicians accomplish in a lifetime. I

While listening, the artist is singing over bittersweet piano playing while Mitchell is singing the poetic lyrics “‘Life is like veils you tear off,’ said Lorraine/ ‘No, it’s walls we put up,’ said that tired voice again.”

Pre orders for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) are happening and the set follows Mitchell’s earlier archival releases 2020’s The Early Years (1963-1967) and 2021’s The Reprise Albums (1968-1971.)