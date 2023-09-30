Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony To Air on Live TV For The First Time

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 30th, 2023 - 6:15 PM

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be aired live on TV for the first time. This year the event will be broadcasted live on Disney+. This will take place on Friday, November 3, at Brooklyn’s Barclays center at 8 p.m. Eastern. There will be a two-hour special on Monday, January 1, on ABC with performances and highlights.

Elton John, St.Vincent, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, and New Edition are announced as special guests. This year the Rock Hall inductees are Kate Bush, Missy Elliot, Rage Against The Machine, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, and the Spinners.

Special categories for other inductees feature DJ Kool Herc, Chaka Khan, Link Wray, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, and Don Cornelius. Missy Elliot, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and Chaka Khan are confirmed to perform at the ceremony. Kate Bush expressed her utter surprise upon being informed of her induction, releasing a statement to that effect. Likewise, the members of Rage Against the Machine, as a collective entity, issued an unusual public statement. They acknowledged the Rock Hall’s recognition and reminisced about their journey leading up to this event. So far, neither artist has confirmed their attendance at the ceremony.

Some of the categories for this ceremony are: performers, musical influence awards, musical excellence awards, and Industry Professionals who have had major influence on the development and growth of rock & roll music as well. Let’s remember the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of young culture and honor the artist whose music connects us. Click here from Pitchfork to read more information about it.

If you want to read another article about this event click right here from our website.