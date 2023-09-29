Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Performers

Home News Rebecca Pedley September 29th, 2023 - 7:24 PM

In recent weeks, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has been in the news for undesirable reason. Earlier this month the Hall removed co-founder Jann Wenner by kicking him off the Board of Directors, after he voiced damaging beliefs.

Although, the trustees currently involved in the Hall would prefer to turn our attention to the upcoming induction ceremony.

Later this fall, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will honor the latest class of inductees, which include Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, and the late George Michael.

The induction ceremony will begin at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on 11/3, broadcasted live, historically for the first time, on Disney+!

The new inductees, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot, Sheryl Crow and Chaka Khan, will contribute individually, a dynamic and mesmerizing performance.

Alongside bonus artists, Elton John, Dave Matthews, New Edition, and awards-show regulars St. Vincent, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and H.E.R.

The lingering question on our mind is if 2023 inductee Kate Bush will perform?

Kate Bush’s only public appearances in the past few decades came during a 2014 residency in London.

Will Bush attend her induction ceremony?

Could she perhaps perform? It would make for an impressive spectacle!

A debut show in the big apple.