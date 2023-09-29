mxdwn Premiere: Kid Bloom Shares Irresistible New Single “Afterlife”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 29th, 2023 - 6:00 AM

Los Angeles based multi-instrumentalist Kid Bloom has returned with an irresistible new single “Afterlife.” The new track follows the release of his Shaky Knees EP which arrived earlier this year on August 11. The song was co-produced with robopop who has previously worked with Weezer, Lana Del Rey and Maroon 5. “Afterlife” features a delightfully bouncy beat that pairs well with Kid Bloom’s sweet, melodious vocals.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Lennon Kloser offered, “I’ve been fantasizing about playing live and running back and forth through the fans. This song really came from imagining how much further I could push the energy or my live show.”

Lyrically, the song revolves around the concept of rebirth, living and learning from one’s mistakes so that they may make better decisions in the future. Kloser explained, “I’ve been chatting with my friends about life a lot lately. A current theme is this idea of ‘not getting it right’ the first time around. ‘Afterlife’ plays off the sentiment of learning your lessons in this life so you can get it right in the next.”

The visualizer was a collaborative effort with director Eric Daniels who had previously worked with Kloser on his music video for “Sparkle.” The video features two different versions of Kid Bloom, one playing acoustic guitar in the foreground while a shadowy silhouette dances in the background.