Muse Announces “Absolution XX Anniversary” Deluxe Box Set For November 2023 Release

Cailynn Vanderpool September 16th, 2023 - 11:58 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Muse recently announced the release of a box set for Absolution XX Anniversary which is set to release on November 17, 2023. This new box set release will not disappoint. The announcement came on September 15, 2023, and it’s clear many people will be excited for this to finally drop.

A press release states, “Continuing where Origin Of Muse left off, Muse Absolution XX Anniversary edition features remastered audio, never before released live versions, demos, photos and an in-depth interview with the band where they discuss the ups and downs of the recording process as well as the social environment they found themselves in which influenced the album’s themes. There is an additional interview and Q&A with Rich Costey.”… “The deluxe box set is housed in a silver foiled slipcase and includes a 40-page casebound book with debossed cover detailing. The remastered Absolution album is on one CD and two 12” silver vinyl. The bonus audio is featured on a second CD and a third clear 12” vinyl.”

This upcoming box set is so cool. Muse didn’t miss anything from the design to the epic music that we all love. The tracklist includes songs like “Apocalypse Please”, “Blackout”, bonus tracks and so many more. Be sure to check out the tracklist below and get hyped up for the box set to come out. A total of 2 CDs and 3 vinyls if you love that classic Muse sound this is perfect for you.

CD1 & LP1 & 2: REMASTERED ABSOLUTION

SIDE A

INTRO APOCALYPSE PLEASE TIME IS RUNNING OUT SING FOR ABSOLUTION

SIDE B

STOCKHOLM SYNDROME FALLING AWAY WITH YOU INTERLUDE HYSTERIA

SIDE C

BLACKOUT BUTTERFLIES & HURRICANES THE SMALL PRINT

SIDE D

FURY ENDLESSLY THOUGHTS OF A DYING ATHEIST RULED BY SECRECY

CD2 & LP3: BONUS MUSIC

SIDE A

APOCALYPSE PLEASE (VOCALS AND KEYBOARD ONLY) TIME IS RUNNING OUT (RECORDED LIVE AT THE WILTERN THEATER 2004) SING FOR ABSOLUTION (RECORDED LIVE AT THE ANTIC ARENA, VIENNE 2004) FALLING AWAY WITH YOU (DEMO 2002) HYSTERIA (DEMO 2002) HYSTERIA (RECORDED LIVE AT EARL’S COURT 2004)

SIDE B